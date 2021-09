It’s that time of the year when players in a rebuild are scrutinized more closely. With only a few weeks left in the season, it’s their last chance to make an impression. Rookie reliever Tyler Wells is rising to the occasion and showing how much he’s grown as a pitcher since coming north with the club from Sarasota. As Mike Elias and company assess the roster to see who’s worth keeping and who isn’t, Wells has proven himself to be a valuable piece for the future.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO