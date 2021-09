One thing and one thing only matters from this week’s game against UMass: The brutal, heartbreaking, season-altering injury to Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec. The win is important, if only to save face since losing to the Minutemen would be an embarrassment we would never get over. But production-wise, score-wise, technique-wise... there’s no getting into the nitty-gritty of the performance. Losing Phil Jurkovec to what looks to possibly be the entire season with a right hand/wrist injury is pretty much all we can take out of this game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO