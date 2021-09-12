CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

They said it: Georgia players on blowout win over UAB

By Jed May • UGASports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I just, it really didn’t matter to me what the outside people were talking about. Honestly, I just prepared like we were playing Clemson, like last week and every game that I’ve started and every game that I’ve been here. I’ve prepared the same way. UAB, I think they won the conference championship two of the last three years. I was just prepared to go out there. It didn’t really matter what everybody else said." - Bennett on how he handled people thinking Carson Beck would start and what allowed him to perform the way he did.

