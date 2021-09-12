Brian Kelly Updates Injuries After Notre Dame Victory Over Toledo

For the second straight game Notre Dame has lost its starting left tackle, with Michael Carmody going out of the 32-29 victory over Toledo with a sprained ankle according to head coach Brian Kelly.

Carmody was replaced by sophomore Tosh Baker. Carmody did not return after the injury.

The Irish are now using their third option at tackle. It’s unclear when Carmody could be available.

Blake Fisher, a 6-6, 335-pound freshman, tore meniscus in his knee last week in a 41-38 overtime victory over Florida State. Fisher, who started at left tackle, is likely out eight weeks, according to Kelly.

Carmody wasn’t the only player injured against the Rockets.

Starting senior quarterback Jack Coan dislocated his finger right before he threw a winning 18-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mayer. Mayer caught the pass with 1:09 left. It’s not clear how Coan dislocated his finger but the trainer popped it back into place on the sidelines right after it happened.

Coan then came back in and hit Mayer in stride for the winning touchdown.

Kelly said it was good work by the trainer to get Coan ready so quickly.

“There was a break in the action and our trainer, Mike Bean went out there and performed some kind of pull the finger thing. What’s the medical term? We pulled the finger. He got it back into place. The next play we were throwing the verticals and Jack steps up (and makes the throw). We’re going to have (Mike) Bean work on his hand more often, " Kelly said.

Kelly said that Joe Alt, who is listed as the backup right tackle, will backup Baker. He also said that Josh Lugg might get shuffled in there until they get Carmody back.

“It’s going to be Baker, it’s going to be Alt, it’s going to be Lugg,” Kelly said of how he was going to try to plug the left tackle hole. “These are our guys. We’ve got to get a tight end in there. We’ve got options to figure this out. It’s not rocket science. These are good young players but they are young. We can win with those guys. We have to figure it out.”

