Junior attacker Alex Tsotadze winds up during a game in 2019. Tsotadze notched 56 goals as a sophomore in 2019, the third most on the team. By Quinn G. Perini. It has been almost a year and a half since the pandemic stopped Ivy League competition, sent Harvard students home, and flipped the world upside down — but Harvard men’s water polo is finally back in the pool together and looking ahead to its first competition in 644 days.

HARVARD, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO