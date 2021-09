Sam Pittman was absolutely giddy over the Arkansas win over Texas on Saturday, and especially how the fans enjoyed it by storming the field. “Look at the fans, isn’t that something,” Pittman said on ESPN. “I’ve got such a great coaching staff, what a great group of kids. They played their tail off, and they were well prepared. I’m just so happy for the kids, and the state of Arkansas.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO