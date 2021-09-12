CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska-Buffalo: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

By Gavin Struve
Omaha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's victory over Buffalo. The running backs couldn’t find any momentum until the second half, so Nebraska’s fourth-year quarterback provided a spark. He turned a pair of would-be sacks into a 71-yard run and a 27-yard completion, the former sparking Nebraska’s first score. He finished with 354 total yards and two touchdown passes on 19 attempts. After a rough opener at Illinois, Martinez should be heading to Oklahoma, then into Big Ten play, with some needed self-confidence.

