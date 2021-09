Jalen Berger ran onto the field six minutes into the first quarter Saturday night and quickly got his first carry of the University of Wisconsin football season. That’s not what the Camp Randall Stadium fans initially were told. It was first announced over the speakers as another rush for Chez Mellusi, who had taken the ball on the Badgers’ first seven plays and was puzzled when he heard his name from the sideline.

