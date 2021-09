US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged Congress to raise the debt limit, noting that the Treasury Department will run out of money, and measures it can take will be exhausted by October.In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Ms Yellen said once the debt limit was instated on 1 August, the department took extraordinary measures to finance the government temporarily, such as suspending investments in retirement funds for federal employees.“Once all available measures and cash on hand are fully exhausted, the United States of America would be unable to meet its obligations for the first time in our...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO