CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

U of Miami facilities manager saves falling cat with American flag at Saturday's game

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYQhq_0btRftAo00

We’re used to weird things happening when Appalachian State plays bigger programs (avert your eyes, Michigan boosters), but what happened at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium during the first quarter of the Mountaineers’ game against the Miami Hurricanes has to be unpresented.

As the video shows, a cat had somehow made its way to the top of the stadium. The poor animal was hanging on for dear life and eventually fell, but a group of Miami fans were aware, and were right on the spot to catch the cat with an American flag.

Per the Miami Herald, the good Samaritan in charge was Craig Cromer, a facilities manager at the University of Miami. He’s had season tickets for seven years with his wife, Kimberly, and the Cromers hang an American flag on the railing in front of their seats.

Their rescue mission to catch a stray cat as it fell from the upper deck, Kimberly said, is “probably the strangest thing that’s happened.”

Once the Cromers realized what was happening, they sprung into action. Craig ripped his flag free from his zip-ties, and he and his wife stretched it out to create a landing pad for the terrified cat.

They stood there for about two or three minutes while, Craig estimated, while the cat peed on the fans below.

“It seemed like it took forever,” Craig said.

Eventually, the cat lost its grip and tumbled down toward the suite level. The Craigs’ flag did just enough to break the fall and let a group of students in the section below grab it as it fell to the ground.

The entire corner of the stadium in Miami Gardens, right by Miami’s tunnel, erupted into cheers as one student raised the cat into the air like it was Simba from “The Lion King.” Joe Zagacki, whose booth was situated right by the action, provided play-by-play for all of South Florida on WQAM.

“This,” Craig said, “is my first catch.”

Unquestionably, his best catch. Per the Herald, the cat’s whereabouts are unknown, but at least it survived the trip.

And yes, donating to your preferred animal rescue organization is always a great idea.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Florida's 2022 recruiting class stand in ESPN's rankings?

ESPN updated its recruiting class rankings and the Florida Gators stayed put at No. 21 overall and sixth in the SEC. The football program has six commits on the 2022 ESPN 300 list. Athlete Shemar James is the highest ranked at No. 117 followed by receiver Chandler Smith at No. 129. Florida added a few three-star prospects in the last two months, but it’s not enough to move them into the top 20. On the other hand, the Gators missing out on its top offensive line targets repeatedly hasn’t brought them down any either.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full Notre Dame schedule for 2021-22 season released

Exactly one week ago, Notre Dame released its 2021-22 nonconference schedule. Now, we know when and how often the Irish will be playing every ACC opponent as the full schedule now is available. In fact, every team in the conference had its schedule unveiled in a special on the ACC Network. Why they couldn’t have just released everyone’s schedule at the same time is anyone’s guess, but ultimately, that doesn’t matter as much as the mere release of the schedule.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game of the Century: 2019's LSU-Alabama showdown snubbed

Miami (Fl)-Florida State, 1991. This top five omits two other key matchups that should be in the top five. The 2006 classic between Michigan and Ohio State for one. The other is the LSU and Alabama throwdown in Tuscaloosa from the 2019 season. Prior to that game head coach Ed Orgeron claimed, “we’re coming and we ain’t backing down.” Boy did they ever not back down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Pets & Animals
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Football
City
Hollywood, FL
City
Miami Gardens, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Film breakdown of Tua Tagovailoa's Week 1 performance

The Miami Dolphins offense is going to go as far as second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can take them. Miami has done just about everything possible to load up their offensive personnel to set Tagovailoa up for success. But now the pressure falls on Tagovailoa to elevate his game and continue to be a catalyst for points as the commander of Miami’s offense. Week 1 didn’t bring too many points — just 17. But it was still enough to win; and Tagovailoa showed a number of bright flashes nonetheless as a part of Miami’s full team victory over the New England Patriots.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predicting every week 3 SEC game

Week two had some wild outcomes in the SEC. Arkansas beat no. 15 Texas like a drum. South Carolina hit a walk-off field goal to beat East Carolina. No. 7 Texas A&M survived a scare from Colorado and lost starting QB Haynes King in the process. Mississippi State hammered NC State. And Vanderbilt, who I still have no faith in, managed to pull out a win over Colorado State. I went 10-3 on my picks in the Southeastern Conference to put me at 19-6 (76%) on the season. This week, there are a lot more intriguing matchups on paper. Let’s dive in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Cat#College Football#American Football#The Miami Hurricanes#The Miami Herald#The University Of Miami#Wqam
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Eagles offense can be explosive under Nick Sirianni

For a team operating under a first-year head coach, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense looked extremely comfortable, efficient and effective in an easy win over the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday. Perhaps that’s because the connection between Nick Sirianni and his offensive coaches run deep. Sirianni worked with tight ends coach...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Urban Meyer responds to USC speculation

The USC Trojans have provided Clay Helton with his walking papers, and that means the start of the coaching carousel has gotten off to an early start for 2021. And, if we’re talking about open head coaching positions in college football then you can assume that former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer’s name is going to come up as ridiculous as it may be. After all, according to various reports, things are not going well in Jacksonville (if that is, you believe it all).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Lakers sign Cameron Oliver to Exhibit 10 deal

The Los Angeles Lakers signed Cameron Oliver to an Exhibit 10 deal, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Oliver, 25, has only four games of NBA experience under his belt. The Houston Rockets signed Oliver to a 10-day contract last season, where Oliver averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 21.8 minutes per game.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley pushing players every day to improve

When it comes to seeing improvement on the court, Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley believes the formula is simple: To get into the gym and work hard every day. That is the biggest piece of advice the first-year head coach is passing along to his new players. Mosley believes the work done in the gym will have a direct correlation to wins on the court, and that begins by improving every day.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy