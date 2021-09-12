Lions sputter late in 21-17 setback to RiverHawks

Missouri Southern was one quarter away from claiming its first win of the college football season on Saturday afternoon.

But despite taking a three-point lead into the final stanza, the Lions sputtered down the stretch as Northeastern State escaped with a 21-17 win in a Week 2 MIAA contest at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.

Southern (0-2) had a field goal and two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 17-14 advantage into halftime. However, the Lions — hindered by a barrage of penalties and other unforced errors in the final 30 minutes — came up empty-handed in its last six offensive possessions as the RiverHawks (1-1) accounted for the only score of the second half.

“This was a team loss,” first-year MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said. “Were there bright sides on both sides of the ball? Absolutely. We ran the ball really well in the first half. Defensively, we had some key stops. But just overall, neither side has put together four quarters yet. So as quickly as we praise them, there are some things that we have to get fixed.”

NSU scored the go-ahead touchdown it needed early in the fourth quarter after stopping Southern on a fourth-down play on the RiverHawks’ 44-yard line. After driving inside the MSSU 10, Northeastern resorted to some trickery on an eight-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Dashawn Williams to quarterback Grant Elerick.

The NSU score put Southern in a four-point hole with 11 minutes remaining. The MSSU offense had three more opportunities to reclaim the lead but saw drives of 12, 10 and six yards result in one punt and two turnovers on downs.

Four of the Lions’ 10 penalties occurred in the final quarter. Two came on back-to-back snaps as offensive holds stymied an MSSU drive that advanced into NSU territory right after the RiverHawks’ go-ahead score.

“We’re not good enough to give away yards,” Bradley said. “We’re not good enough to put ourselves in bad positions and dig ourselves out of it yet. and so you couple that with teams that will really hurt you and, man, it makes it really tough.”

For Southern, it was a sour end to a contest that got off to such a promising start. The Lions countered an NSU touchdown early in the second quarter with 17 straight points to take their largest lead of the afternoon at 17-7.

The Lions’ second-quarter surge started with a 32-yard field foal by Nick Williams that trimmed the NSU lead to 7-3. and Following an interception by freshman safety Kavan Reed on the RiverHawks’ ensuing possession, Southern took its first advantage on a 41-yard touchdown pass from redshirt-freshman quarterback Dawson Herl to freshman running back Jeremy Brown.

Freshman running back Nathan Glades, a Joplin High School product, added to the Lions’ lead five minutes later on a 29-yard touchdown scamper up the middle. Glades finished with a team-high 106 yards on 17 carries.

Despite MSSU finishing the game with advantages in offensive yards (373-319) and takeaways (2-0), it was the RiverHawks who managed to close the contest with 14 unanswered points. The momentum swing started with a 20-yard TD pass from Elerick to wide receiver Mark Wheeland, cutting the MSSU lead to three points just seconds before halftime.

“I give some credit to Northeastern,” Bradley said. “They did a great job kind of stealing the wind out of that momentum that we had.”

Herl completed 19 of 28 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. Brian Boyd Jr. had six catches for 51 yards while Akeem Gilmore grabbed three passes for 37 yards.

Sophomore linebacker Colton Winder, a Carthage native, led MSSU with 12 tackles while senior safety Malachi Broadnax recorded nine tackles and one tackle for loss. Reed and sophomore cornerback Dylan Bolden finished with one interception apiece.

“Obviously the positive takeaway was that we had takeaways,” Bradley said. “We had (two) interceptions, and we did a good job of not allowing takeaways. So our offense didn’t give the ball away. That part is positive. I think our kids played hard, but we’re just at a point where playing hard isn’t good enough. You have to execute, you have to be disciplined because everybody plays hard in this league.

“We’ve got to continue to coach and coach and coach, and obviously eliminate some of the mistakes.”

For NSU, Elerick completed 17 of 27 passes and finished with 176 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Wheeland had four catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns, Isaiah Davis led the team in rushing with 111 yards on 21 carries.

More than 5,100 attendees were on hand at Fred G. Hughes Stadium for Southern’s first home football game since October of 2019.

The Lions travel to Edmond, Okla., next Saturday to take on the Central Oklahoma Bronchos at 7 p.m.