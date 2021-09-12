CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becoming Cousteau – Toronto 2021

By Danielle Solzman
Cover picture for the articleBecoming Cousteau is Liz Garbus’s new archive-heavy documentary about filmmaker and underwater explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau. When one thinks of 20th century explorers or adventurers, a few names come to mind: Jacques-Yves Cousteau, Robert Ballard, and yes, even James Cameron. The French adventurer stands out above them all. In fact, it felt like he was a household name when I was growing up. it’s truly hard to believe that next year will mark 25 years since he died. As we figure out how we can protect this planet, he is someone who we can look back to when it comes to ideas. Below the sea, however, he was a pioneer when it came to exploring so many wonders. Oscars, two television series, books, the list goes on and on. This film is no Wikipedia page but I’m sure there’s no shortage of information if you want to learn more.

