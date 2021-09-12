Becoming Cousteau – Toronto 2021

Filmmakers Scott McGehee and David Siegel take advantage of the isolation that Montana has to offer with their new drama, Montana Story. With their father in a coma following a stroke, two estranged siblings, Erin (Haley Lu Richardson) and Cal Thorne (Owen Teague), return home to the family ranch. It’s no longer the same place where they grew up. They find Ace (Gilbert Owuor) looking after their dying father. Sure, some people are the same like one longtime employee, Valentina (Kimberly Guerrero). But aside from this, their family is going through bankruptcy. The ranch is going to be on sale in due time. When Erin finds out that Cal is going to put down her beloved horse, Mr. T, she gets upset and then changes her entire plans. Instead of flying back that day, she rebooks for the following day to be with him when he’s put down. But then, she gets the idea to drive him back home with her to upstate New York.

