Woman shot, suspect hospitalized after hours-long standoff in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspected shooter and his victim are in the hospital after an hours-long standoff in Mesa on Saturday, police said. It all started when dispatchers got a distressful call from a cellphone at an apartment complex on Brown Road just east of North Horne around 9 a.m. They couldn't hear much but then they got a second call. "Through the muffles, we could hear that somebody had been shot," said Det. Richard Encinas with the Mesa Police Department.www.azfamily.com
Comments / 5