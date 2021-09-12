Joplin boys captures Ray-Pec cross country crown

PECULIAR, Mo. — The Joplin boys cross country team dominated the Raymore-Peculiar Cross Country Invitational as the Eagles captured the team championship on Saturday at Ray-Pec's Course.

Joplin had five runners among the first 27 finishers and earned the crown with 54 points.

Hobbs Campbell was the top finisher for the Eagles, placing second with a time of 16:07.10. Evan Matlock (16:34.40) and Ian Horton (16:46.90) placed fifth and seventh, respectively.

Moments later, Nicholas Horton crossed the finish line in 13th with a time of 17:00.80 while Zaben Barnes finished 27th with a time of 17:43.40 and Parker Durham came in at 73rd with a time of 19:19.60.

GIRLS

The Eagles placed seventh on the girls side with 219 points.

Senior Jennalee Dunn was Joplin's top finisher, crossing the line with a time of 19:53.50 for fourth place. Allie Keizer placed 26th with a time of 21:14.60.

Sage Mitchell (51), Mairi Beranek (66), Meridyth Mai (76), Jackaline Triplett 81) and Cylee Gilreath (98) also competed for the Eagles.