Haynes King’s early exit vs. Colorado casts shadow over Texas A&M’s 10-7 victory
DENVER — Whether in Big 12 games or non-conference meetings, whether in Boulder or Denver, Texas A&M’s visits to the Centennial State have seldom been enjoyable. The trend continued Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High, even though A&M rallied for a 10-7 win over Colorado. The No. 5 Aggies still lost starting quarterback Haynes King early to a right leg injury and struggled on offense for much of the game.www.gazettextra.com
Comments / 0