For the first time in two decades, the United States was not at war on September 11 — the anniversary of the day that launched the country into its longest war. The attacks changed the trajectory of a generation of people, and hundreds of thousands of women were among those who fought, first in Afghanistan and then Iraq. The 20th anniversary of 9/11, coming on the heels of the end of formal combat in Afghanistan, led many to stop and reflect.

