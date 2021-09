With unprecedented congestion at Southern California ports, the ports of Los Angeles and Long beach are taking unprecedented steps to ease the logjam. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are neighbors at the San Pedro Bay Port Complex and rank as the top one and two container ports in the United States, respectively. Combined, the ports move approximately 40% of all containerized cargo entering the U.S. each year and about 30% of all containerized exports. In recent weeks, the number of ships both in port, at anchor, and even drifting off the coast have reached all-time highs, with new daily records being set daily.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO