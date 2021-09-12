CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI fires Whitmer kidnap case agent amid wife beating allegations

By Robert Snell, The Detroit News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — The FBI has fired one of the lead agents credited with thwarting a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after he was charged with beating his wife following a swingers party, The Detroit News has learned. The firing of Special Agent Richard Trask earlier this week comes amid...

