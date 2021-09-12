CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brooks & Dunn Are Brand New Men in Rousing Performance from Their Reboot Tour

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been over a decade, but Brooks & Dunn are finally back on stage with their Reboot tour. The duo posted a video of their debut concert on social media. And, well, they’re brand new men. Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks hung up their hats after their Last Rodeo tour...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Randy “Baja” Fletcher, Production Manager For Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn & More, Passes Away After Stage Accident

Some tough news out of the country music world. According to Billboard, Randy “Baja” Fletcher, one of the most well-known production managers in the music scene, passed away on August 27th after a bad stage injury while setting up a Keith Urban concert in Put-in-Bay, Ohio. Is believed that he fell on, near, or off the stage and hit his head however, nobody saw the incident.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Extremely Impressed by TikTok Take on Classic ‘Fancy’

On Tuesday (September 7th) country superstar Reba McEntire took to her TikTok account to show her reaction to Reyna Roberts’ version of her hit single “Fancy.”. “#duet with @thereynaroberts You go girl! Fancy would be proud! #sangin #rangin #fancy #reba #reyna #countrymusic,” Reba McEntire declares on TikTok. Both McEntire and Roberts go back and forth with their duets to each other.
THEATER & DANCE
kxkx.com

Remember When Brooks & Dunn Played Their ‘Final’ Show?

Brooks & Dunn played what they billed as the final show of their career together on Sept. 2, 2010, in Nashville — but it didn't quite work out that way. The superstar duo were at the height of their career when they announced their decision to split on Aug. 10 of 2009, shocking fans and the music business by saying, "After 20 years of making music and riding this trail together, we have agreed as a duo that it’s time to call it a day."
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Garth And Trisha Duet “After The Fire Is Gone”, “Golden Ring” And More At Loretta Lynn’s Flood Relief Benefit Concert

Loretta Lynn knows how to put on a show. After seeing the aftermath of the devastating floods that have impacted not only her own ranch in Hurricane Mills, but hundreds of other families and people in the area, she stepped up to help those who need it most in her town right now. She invited artists and friends to perform at a benefit concert titled Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising Flood Relief Benefit Concert, which was live streamed last night from […] The post Garth And Trisha Duet “After The Fire Is Gone”, “Golden Ring” And More At Loretta Lynn’s Flood Relief Benefit Concert first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Kix Brooks
Person
Ronnie Dunn
Billboard

'Bye Mom': How Facing Death Brings Life to Country Music

When Warner Music Nashville released Chris Janson's "Bye Mom" to country radio on Aug. 20, the label seemingly defied broadcasters' decades-old preference for positive, uptempo songs. Co-written as a therapeutic exercise for songwriter Brandon Kinney ("Ain't Always the Cowboy," "Drowns the Whiskey") after his mother's funeral, the exploration of a...
MUSIC
Deadline

CBS Returns To New Year’s Eve Live Programming With ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ Special Featuring Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn & More

CBS is throwing their hat into the New Year’s Eve concert special ring after two decades on the sidelines with New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash headlined by some of country’s biggest stars. The special will air live from downtown Nashville Dec. 31 (8-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 11:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The last time CBS had a NYE special was to mark the new millennium on Dec. 31, 1999. Prior to that, CBS aired annually a New Year’s Eve special featuring Guy Lombardo and the Royal Canadian Band live from...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Miranda Lambert Jumps to No. 3 on List of All-Time CMA Awards Nominees: Who Else Is in the Top 10?

When the Country Music Association announced the 55th annual CMA Awards nominations on Wednesday (Sept. 8), Miranda Lambert received three nods, bringing her career total to 58. That puts her in tie with Brad Paisley for third place on the list of all-time CMA Awards nominees. Who else is in the top 10? And who’s just outside of the top 10? Let’s take a look.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Keith Urban, Reba McEntire Added To Loretta Lynn’s Flood Relief Benefit

Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Breland and Brittney Spencer have joined the lineup of stars set to perform live from the Grand Ole Opry House on Monday, September 13th in support of country music icon Loretta Lynn’s flood relief efforts. Previously announced performers for the Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising benefit include Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs. The show is sold-out, and all proceeds benefit United Way of Humphreys County.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooks Dunn#Vineyard#Music Industry#Last Rodeo#Brand New Man#Dunn Reuniting
CMT

CMT Rewind: Brooks And Dunn Reach Number One With Debut Single, “Brand New Man”

Embedded from www.youtube.com. 2021 finds Nashville-founded Hall of Fame country tandem Brooks and Dunn back on the road after a decade away from the arena and stadium touring spotlight. “It’s fun being onstage and playing stuff we’d written and been a part of over the years. We had like 50 top 10 songs and 25 number ones. It’s fun to pull that music back up, sort through it and give it a boost,” noted Ronnie Dunn recently to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. In the exactly three decades that have transpired since their debut single, “Brand New Man,” became their first chart-topper in 1991, the duo feels like they have “done it all” since then. Thus, it makes sense to take a deeper look at their initial Billboard smash to see their superstar DNA develop.
MUSIC
KBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1976, Waylon Jennings scored six nominations and Willie Nelson picked up five as the Country Music Association announces the finalists for its annual awards in Nashville. Today in 1979, Kenny Rogers received a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Today in 1992, Suzy Bogguss’ “Aces” album was...
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Brooks & Dunn Brand New Man Video and Lyrics

Enjoy watching the Brooks & Dunn "Brand New Man" official music video . . . The Brooks & Dunn Brand New Man song was released in 1991 as the title track for their album of the same name. Watch the official music video and check out the recent collaboration with Luke Combs for their “Reboot” album. This song was their first Number One single on the Billboard country music singles chart starting September 7, 1991.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
soundslikenashville.com

The Top 10+ Brooks & Dunn Songs

With 20 No. 1 hits on the US Charts and countless awards and honors, legendary duo Brooks & Dunn have made an enduring impact on the landscape of country music. The group, made up of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, made a name for themselves in the early ‘90s with song such as “Brand New Man” and “Neon Moon,” and from there, the hits just kept coming. Throughout the ‘90s and 2000s, Brooks & Dunn became the bestselling duo in country music and one of the bestselling duos in all music. The Country Music Hall of Fame members have made an indelible mark on the genre, and after 20 years of music, it’s hard to choose a few songs to highlight, but here are 10 of the best Books & Dunn tunes according to Sounds Like Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Brooks tribute artist to perform at KPAC

The next big show at the Krider Performing Arts Center will be this weekend, when “Wild Horses: A Garth Tribute” offers up an homage to country music superstar Garth Brooks. ​Brian Mabry will bring his show to the Krider Center for a 7 p.m. show on Saturday. Mabry has been...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

On This Day: Brooks & Dunn Get First Chart-Topping Hit with Debut ‘Brand New Man’ in 1991

Brooks & Dunn are still one of the biggest duos in country music. Their debut album Brand New Man produced four chart-topping singles. So, it was apparent from the beginning that they would go on to do big things. In fact, their debut single and title track from the album went to the top of the charts. At that time, they were the second country duo to see that kind of success out of the gate.
ENTERTAINMENT
themusicuniverse.com

Cody Johnson announces ‘Til You Can’t’

Song is debut single from forthcoming double album. COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville Platinum recording artist Cody Johnson will release “‘Til You Can’t” to country radio next month, impacting October 18th. The song is the debut single from his upcoming sophomore major-label release, Human The Double Album, available on October 8th to stream and purchase on all digital music platforms. Physical copies are also available now for pre-order on Johnson’s website. To date, Johnson has released nine of the album’s 18 songs in advance of the release.
MUSIC
The Bobby Bones Show

Carly Pearce Is Debuting Her New Duet With Ashley McBryde

It’s a big week for Carly Pearce. The recent Grand Ole Opry inductee is gearing up to release “29: Written in Stone,” on Friday (September 17). The upcoming collection is: “My truth in 15 songs. All written in stone,” Pearce shared. “I can’t wait to share them with you this Friday ❤️” But before that, the “Next Girl” artist is teasing her new music on her social media channels — and debuting one of the new tracks at midnight.
MUSIC
wkml.com

Scotty McCreery Releases “Damn Strait” Single From New Album

Scotty McCreery won’t be here for Stars & Guitars until November 15 (get your tickets here now **cough, cough**), but he does have a new album coming out soon! And to help keep his anxious fans happy, Scotty just released one of the singles from the album – “Damn Strait.”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

209K+
Followers
22K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy