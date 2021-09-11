CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Family members, 20 years later, offer fond recollections of 9/11 victims at World Trade Center ceremony

By Larry McShane, New York Daily News
Newsbug.info
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — When Anthoula Katsimatides recalled her brother’s 9/11 death on the 104th floor of the World Trade Center, she spoke of inspiration. The actress/writer/producer, at the annual lower Manhattan memorial for the victims of the terrorist attack, thanked sibling John for redirecting her life from the afterlife following the Cantor Fitzgerald broker’s death on Sept. 11, 2001. He was just 31.

www.newsbug.info

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy