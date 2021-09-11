CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOK: National Geographic Kids Magazine

Valdosta Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are these magazines about? “They are about animals, world records, stunting tricks and have jokes.”. How do you get the magazine? “My Aunt NoNo in the mailbox.”. What have you learned from your magazines? “I learned about Bengal tigers and non-edible food they use in advertisements!”. What is your...

www.valdostadailytimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

Former Calhoun resident C.T. Martin publishes new children's book

A former Calhoun resident has published a new children’s book. C.T. Martin, also known as Cindy Tatum, wrote “Burby Bear’s Surprise Award,” a book about a cheerful bear that gets a big surprise. Martin’s family left Calhoun when she was 16, but the author fondly remembers her time spent in...
CALHOUN, GA
Sidney Daily News

Author with local ties publishes children’s book

ORLANDO, Fla. — For first time author, Marissa Jay “MJ” White-Quarles, producing her first children’s book “I Love Your Skin” was another dream accomplished. White-Quarles is already living her dream as an entertainer, but also always wanted to write a book. Her first book explores the relationship of two sister...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta, GA
Entertainment
MySanAntonio

Coily Strand Publishing Announces 2022 Calendar of Children's Books

MIAMI (PRWEB) September 06, 2021. Coily Strand Publishing (CSP), an independent book company, will launch its debut season with a series of illustrated books about coily hair, mindful living and a mixed-ability dance squad. The first title — "My Amazing Crinkly Hair, a Coily Hair Autobiography" — celebrates coily/curly hair...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Wagoner teacher pens children's book

Notes stashed in a drawer years ago have paid off for Wagoner teacher Linda Murphy. She recalled one of her teachers compare the sound of farting to stepping on frogs. "And I said that would be a cute book. So I went home and kind of jotted a few pages and words," Murphy said. "And then I stuck it in my drawer for over 20 years."
WAGONER, OK
wiartonecho.com

Hesson: Children's books

When a new kid starts school, she is faced with a question that isn’t relative to who she is. The other students also want to be known for what they are good at, what they like, and to be able to explain why. This book reminds children that although everyone is different, they all fit in. Fun illustrations show kids enjoying the things that are important in their lives. A wonderful book about diversity, acceptance, and friendship.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Edible Food#Animals#Dog#Fowler Children S Book#Bengal Tigers
WTVQ

New children’s book written and illustrated by Kentucky locals

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A local author and illustrator are ready to take on the literary world with the release of a new children’s book, “Harry the Dragon and the Judging Town”. Leslie Isaacs, the author, lives in Richmond with her family and illustrator Jason Sturgill is a Lexington high school teacher and member of the Kentucky Guild of Arts and Craftsmen.
KENTUCKY STATE
bpr.org

Asheville Therapist's First Book Aims To Diversify Children's Bookshelves

A local therapist is releasing her first children’s book this weekend. Omileye Achikeobi-Lewis is a trauma-focused counselor and artist. The book, “My Heart Flies Open,” is based on a series of 20 paintings of a Black girl doing yoga. Achikeobi-Lewis says the character, inspired by her daughter, is intended to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
metroparent.com

5 Children’s Books About 9/11 for Your Older Kids

Best for ages: 6-10 This book provides real-life stories from first responders, passengers, witnesses and survivors that were all part of that fateful day. The text is direct and engaging without sensationalizing it. Vivid watercolor illustrations capture the emotion in Brown’s fourth installment of the Actual Times series. Nine, Ten:...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
WKYT 27

Whitesburg native publishes children’s book about living through the pandemic

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Traci Sexton is a Whitesburg native living in Texas and now a published author. Sexton published her new book Penny and the Pandemic back in May. The book is told through diary entries from the eyes of a third grader living through the year of 2020. Sexton is a second grade teacher and got the idea for the book when thinking about her students and kids. The character Penny is based off of her daughter, who was in third grade at the time.
WHITESBURG, KY
wtvy.com

Local medical student writes COVID-19 children’s book

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up in a pandemic it can be a weird time to be a kid. We know masks and social distancing can be a tough adjustment for our kids. But one Medical College of Georgia student is making it easier through his new children’s book. Wesley...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Columbian

Lakshmi cooks up children’s book

NEW YORK — Neela is a young girl who loves cooking with her mom. Saturday is her favorite day of the week. That’s the day they go to the green market. So begins Padma Lakshmi’s entry into the world of children’s book, “Tomatoes For Neela,” which mixes the author’s memories of family cooking with practical food advice, a nod to farmworkers and even a pair of recipes.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Black joy matters: Why kids need to see Black protagonists in children's books

In the summer of 2019, pre-COVID obviously (which feels like eons ago), I went on tour with the amazing, super talented illustrator, and someone that I consider a sister, Vanessa Newton. We were promoting my 10th release, The King of Kindergarten. King was a book deal that I landed with Nancy Paulsen Books/Penguin after I posted a back-to-school photo and short poem about my then-5-year old (one of the four Mighty Barnes Brothers), Nnamdi. The editor reached out to my magnificent, lovely agent, Regina Brooks, and asked if I could pen a story about a little Black boy heading to school for the first time. My reply? Of course! My wife and I had done it successfully three times prior to Nnamdi’s first day of kindergarten. Surprisingly, no such book existed that featured a Black child, published by a major house, that centered around the very first day of school.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
POPSUGAR

10 Spanish-Language Children's Books Your Kids Will Want to Read With You

Growing up, I was fortunate to have my abuelitos as caretakers while my parents went to work. Every day my grandfather would pick me up from school and take me to his and my grandmother's house in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, the border city across from my hometown of El Paso, Texas. Although it was common for Spanish-speaking students to enroll in bilingual classes, my parents didn't want me to; they wanted me to fully absorb and understand the English language.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Newton Daily News

Mother and son team up to write children’s book

Brandon Holmes comes up with all kinds of wacky stories. The 10-year-old from Newton remembered one time before he even entered kindergarten he was strapped in a carrier and told his mom and dad, Anita and Matt Holmes, about how he travelled to outerspace and played baseball on the moon. One team won by one point, he said, and one team lost by two points.
NEWTON, IA
timespub.com

Children’s book harkens back to an idyllic Yardley of the 60’s

Those of us who grew up in the ‘50s and ‘60s remember summers when we played outside all day until dinnertime, and winters when the snowplows shoveled snow so high we could play “King of the Hill.” Diane Campbell Green’s latest children’s book, “The Sparkling Adventures of Becky and Friends,” hearkens back to those idyllic times. Set in Yardley Borough during 1961, Becky is a spunky, mischievous eight-year-old whose childhood and family are based on the author’s. It’s a delightful chapter book for children to read themselves, or have it read aloud by parents and grandparents.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alutiiq Museum releases children’s book

The Alutiiq Museum hopes a newly released illustrated children’s book it is helping distribute hooks a number of readers. The book, “Iqsanim Ancirsuutii—Iqsani’s Trout Hook,” written by Alutiiq author Alisha Drabek and illustrated by Cheryl Lacy, chronicles the activities of a brother and sister while they work at a fish camp harvesting food for the winter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy