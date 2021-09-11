FOWLER CHILDREN'S BOOK: National Geographic Kids Magazine

In the summer of 2019, pre-COVID obviously (which feels like eons ago), I went on tour with the amazing, super talented illustrator, and someone that I consider a sister, Vanessa Newton. We were promoting my 10th release, The King of Kindergarten. King was a book deal that I landed with Nancy Paulsen Books/Penguin after I posted a back-to-school photo and short poem about my then-5-year old (one of the four Mighty Barnes Brothers), Nnamdi. The editor reached out to my magnificent, lovely agent, Regina Brooks, and asked if I could pen a story about a little Black boy heading to school for the first time. My reply? Of course! My wife and I had done it successfully three times prior to Nnamdi’s first day of kindergarten. Surprisingly, no such book existed that featured a Black child, published by a major house, that centered around the very first day of school.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO