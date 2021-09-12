Malukas adds to championship lead with Portland win

“We started on page one for 23XI Racing,” Bubba Wallace recently told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio when explaining the beginning of what has become the story of the creation of Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s new NASCAR Cup team. “It’s an honor for me to build that, but with that comes a lot of pressure, a lot of trying times. But when you surround yourself with the right team like we have, it makes those situations a little bit easier to navigate through. We just gotta keep building on that notebook.”

