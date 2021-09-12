CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Malukas adds to championship lead with Portland win

By Road to Indy
racer.com
 5 days ago

David Malukas, driving for Brownsburg, Ind.-based HMD Motorsports, romped to his seventh win of the season – and third in a row – under picture perfect skies at Portland International Raceway in Race 1 of the Cooper Tires Indy Lights Grand Prix of Portland doubleheader. Malukas, who will celebrate his 20th birthday in just under two weeks, finished over 5.4s clear of championship rival Kyle Kirkwood, extending his lead from three points to 10 in a tight battle with five races remaining.

