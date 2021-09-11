What to watch when Seahawks, Colts clash in season opener

Last Season Records: Indianapolis 11-5; Seattle 12-4 The Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. Indianapolis is coming off of an 11-5 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Buffalo Bills 27-24. Likewise, Seattle is in much the same position after losing 30-20 to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the playoffs following a 12-4 regular season.

