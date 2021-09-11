CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to watch when Seahawks, Colts clash in season opener

Cover picture for the articleAnd away we go with the 46th season in Seattle Seahawks history. It’s the continuation of a journey that started exactly 45 years ago — Sept. 12, 1976. And who could have imagined all that would follow on that Bicentennial year day when Seattle hosted a team that has long since changed locations (the St. Louis Cardinals) in a stadium that no longer exists (the Kingdome) and took an opponent that would go on to win 10 games down to the final play in a 30-24 defeat?

Season begins with doomsday power rankings for Seahawks

Well the NFL season is officially upon us, because NFL “experts” are looking at double-digit NFL teams and ranking them ahead of the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has notoriously and relentlessly fared badly in the garden variety power rankings throughout the years. This week is no exception. In fact, it seems like it’s getting worse.
Colts open as 2.5-point underdogs to Seahawks in Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts will open the 2021 season as slight underdogs when they host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium. With a new quarterback in Carson Wentz behind center, the Colts are 2.5-point home underdogs to open the week for the first matchup of the season, per Tipico Sportsbook. The Colts’ money line sits at +122 while the Seahawks rests at -150.
Kwity Paye Faces Toughest Test Yet in Colts Season Opener Versus Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive end Kwity Paye is the the largest human being I’ve ever seen. He’s not the tallest. But for how he is built, this dude is absolutely massive. His lower body looks like it could leg press a monster truck. The physical side of Paye has always...
Carson Wentz cleared to play in Colts’ season opener

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz participated in full for Wednesday’s practice. With Wentz clearing the final hurdle, which never seemed in doubt with his quick recovery from foot surgery, he’s been named the Week 1 starter against the Seattle Seahawks. Wentz was seen without a walking boot less than a...
Is this the year the Colts finally win a season opener?

In just a few days the 2021 Indianapolis Colts will attempt to accomplish something that a Colts team hasn’t done in nearly a decade; win a season opener. That’s right. As pointed out today on The Dan Dakich Show, the Colts haven’t won the first game of the season since 2013.
Seahawks vs. Colts Preview: Prediction, Analysis, Players To Watch, Final Score | NFL Week 1 Preview

The Seattle Seahawks are set to begin their 2021 NFL season with a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. On today’s Seahawks vs. Colts preview and prediction video, we break down the keys for Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf, Jamal Adams and company to take home a win in NFL Week 1 over Carson Wentz, Darius Leonard and the Colts. Russell Wilson trade rumors gad been hot this offseason amid drama with the organization? Seahawks Today host Meghan Payton has your full Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts preview and analysis on today’s show! Seahawks news and rumors won’t stop this season, but neither will we!
2021 NFL Season: Seahawks at Colts 4th Quarter game thread

Defense is the name of the game now. No scoring in the 3rd quarter. 21-10 Seahawks over the Colts. Can they find that dagger TD drive? Or will this game inevitably be a nailbiter like most Seahawks games?
Watch Colts vs. Seahawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: Indianapolis 11-5; Seattle 12-4 The Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. Indianapolis is coming off of an 11-5 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Buffalo Bills 27-24. Likewise, Seattle is in much the same position after losing 30-20 to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the playoffs following a 12-4 regular season.
Knee-Jerk Reactions: Colts drop home opener to Seahawks 28-16

For the eighth year in a row, the Indianapolis Colts have started their season with a loss. The Seattle Seahawks are a reasonably formidable opponent, with good to great skill position players and one of the NFL’s top-tier quarterbacks in Russell Wilson. It is also a team with weaknesses and one that has struggled to re-establish a defensive identity since the days of the Legion of Boom.
Heaps: Keep an eye on ‘X-factor’ Marquise Blair when Seahawks face Colts

The Seahawks kick off their 2021 campaign on the road against a tough Indianapolis Colts team and with a new offensive coordinator in the mix in Shane Waldron, a lot of eyes are going to be focused on Seattle’s offense. But there is still plenty of intrigue on the defensive...
Season of high expectations begins with Colts against Seahawks

INDIANAPOLIS — The time was so specific it’s clear how much the moment stuck in Darius Leonard’s mind. Talking about a recent text he received from Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, the All-Pro linebacker didn’t estimate or round up to the hour. Leonard remembers it was exactly 1:57 a.m. when Irsay dropped a note emphasizing the importance of Sunday’s opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Seahawks vs Colts live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

Can Frank Reich bring the best out of Carson Wentz again? That's the multi-million dollar question in Indiana today. One thing's for sure though, considering the rollercoaster ride of the past few years, there won't be a dull moment for Colts fans this season. Read on as we explain how to get a Seahawks vs Colts live stream and watch the NFL week 1 game online from anywhere.
Efficient Wilson leads Seahawks past Colts 28-16 in opener

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Russell Wilson threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half and Seattle clamped down in the second half to give the Seahawks a 28-16 season-opening victory at Indianapolis. Wilson had a perfect passer rating in the first half and finished 18 of 23 with...
What The Seahawks Said Following Their 28-16 Win Over The Colts

Interviews, transcripts and press conferences from Seattle's Week 1 win vs. Indianapolis. Seahawks Communications. Head Coach Pete Carroll Quarterback Russell Wilson Wide Receiver DK Metcalf Safety Jamal Adams Wide Receiver Tyler Lockett Head Coach Pete Carroll Injury Updates From The Seahawks’ 28-16 Win Over The Colts “Obvious” Chemistry Between Russell Wilson & Shane Waldron Shows In Seahawks Win Over Colts What The Colts Said Following Their 28-16 Loss To The Seahawks.
Picks to Click: Seahawks at Colts

It's been a long offseason, but kickoff is just a day away. The Seahawks and Colts—two of the NFL's 14 playoff teams last year—will battle it out in what should be a highly entertaining affair at Lucas Oil Stadium. There are plenty of storylines to follow heading into this one,...
What stood out in the Seahawks week one defeat of the Colts

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson threw for four touchdowns and went 18 of 23 on pass attempts for 284 yards. His play at QB elevated the Seahawks in this game, and he had two amazing passes to Tyler Lockett for long touchdowns. He threw the ball with magnificent accuracy and precision...
Live updates: Colts lose 8th straight opener, 28-16 to Seahawks

The Indianapolis Colts play the Seattle Seahawks in NFL Week 1 action at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 12 (1 p.m., Fox). Carson Wentz is making his debut as Colts quarterback as the Seahawks have the familiar Russell Wilson behind center. IndyStar will have score updates and highlights, and...
