CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, WA

2 killed in head-on crash in Auburn

q13fox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crash occurred early Saturday morning on 15th Street NW. Two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 8

Christina Dunlap
4d ago

They changed the title of this article. At first it read 3 people dead in Auburn. There was a shooting in a park and the people in the Porche caused the head-on accident with the Honda trying to get away from the scene. I wonder if the paper misspoke???

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Auburn, WA
Crime & Safety
Auburn, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy