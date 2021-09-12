CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eisenhower at Chippewa Valley football photo gallery

By George Norkus
Macomb Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCephus Harris III rushed for a school-record 300 yards with three touchdowns and Ryan Schuster passed to Zack Ernat for another score to lead Chippewa Valley. Harris scored on runs of 86, 15 and 51 yards as the Big Reds won their MAC Red opener and improved to 3-0 overall. Schuster’s pass to Ernat covered 12 yards. Tarik Ahmetbasic kicked four PATs. Chris Lomasney held the previous Chippewa Valley record of 285 yards set in 2000.

