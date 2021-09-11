CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish, WA

Prep results for Saturday, Sept. 11

By Herald Staff, Sports, High school sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results, email sports@heraldnet.com) Shorewood 4, North Creek 3 (Friday) Singles—Eliot Jen (NC) def. JD Drake 6-4, 6-2; Murray Falkin (SW) def. Rishu Annati 6-4, 6-4; Mathew Salmon (NC) def. David Lin 7-5, 7-5; Chendur Jayavely (NC) def. Tate Nelson 6-0, 6-3. Doubles—Ethan Farley-Blake Gettmann (SW) def. Yug Purohiot-Tyler Bui 6-4, 6-2; Julian Walston-Jack Buma (SW) def. Bryce Turner-Vivek Chitterpu 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3; Connor Vana-Henry Sheffield (SW) def. Jaden Salman-Harteg Sandhu 6-1, 2-6.

