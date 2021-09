“I never had this feeling of like, ‘Oh, shit. What if music doesn’t work out and I’m stuck working in this cubical for the rest of my life?’” says Mikael Temrowski, known professionally as Quinn XCII, in a recent phone interview. Quinn XCII performs with Chelsea Cutler at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. “I always had this really weird, comfortable feeling that things would work out. It’s always tricky trying to explain that feeling, but I just felt like I was always meant to do what I’m doing.”

