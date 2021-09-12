SEE IT: Miami Hurricanes fans catch cat in American flag after insane fall from upper deck

The cat is seen hanging from an upper level at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday Sept. 11, 2021.

Nice catch!

Cat-astrophe was avoided Saturday when college football fans made a purr-fect play and caught a kitty that fell from a dangerously high upper level at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The action unfolded as the Miami Hurricanes faced off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Multiple videos posted to social media show the cat dangling and clinging to the upper deck with its front claws as horrified fans look on.

The confused cat loses its grip and drops, but some quick-thinking football aficionados below are seen holding a stretched-out American flag and managed to break its fall.

The crowd goes wild, cheering and raising their arms in victory as the frightened feline squirms in the arms of those that have scooped it up. The fans appear to pass it around.

It’s unclear what happened to the cat after the incident and where it is now.

“We are happy that due to the heads up nature of fans in sections 107, 110 & 208 the cat landed safely after a harrowing fall,” Hard Rock Stadium tweeted Saturday night. “We wish the cat the best in his remaining eight lives.”

The tweet also said that the stadium made a donation to the Humane Society of Greater Miami and encouraged fans to do the same.

The University of Miami ultimately beat Appalachian State University 25-23.