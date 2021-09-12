CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

High demand for COVID tests coupled with short supply creates challenges across Kern County

By EMMA GALLEGOS egallegos@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 5 days ago

When Azucena Rosas started feeling labor pains last week, she knew it wouldn't be long until she would be in the delivery room. The Delano resident wanted her fiance by her side when she gave birth, but there was one thing standing in their way: a negative COVID-19 test. Because her fiance is unvaccinated, he had to show a negative test. They figured — wrongly, it turned out — finding a place to get tested would be easy.

