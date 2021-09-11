CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMILE EMPTY SOUL Frontman Defends His Band's Refusal To Play Shows Where Proof Of Vaccine Is Required

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMILE EMPTY SOUL guitarist and lead singer Sean Danielsen has defended his band's decision to cancel a few of its previously booked shows because the concert venues in question were requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for fans. A number of bars and clubs have adopted the new protocol because the owners say the music industry and the artists demand a safe environment to perform.

Comments / 356

PartyTime XXX
4d ago

this is a band I listened to when I was younger and based on the lyrics and driven style of SmileEmptySoul I'm not suprised they stand against force used against the people. Freedoms are the only thing that separate the weak from the powerful controlling and manipulating us. I would love to see them in concert!

Reply(23)
87
Talkin' Jive
4d ago

Never heard of them, don't know anything about their music. But I'd go buy a ticket to support them. 👍🇺🇸

Reply(8)
128
Chris Dragun
4d ago

i stand for freedom as well if i wanna die from covid cool my choice i have it now again not scared. I will not be forced

Reply(11)
30
