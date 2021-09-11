SMILE EMPTY SOUL Frontman Defends His Band's Refusal To Play Shows Where Proof Of Vaccine Is Required
SMILE EMPTY SOUL guitarist and lead singer Sean Danielsen has defended his band's decision to cancel a few of its previously booked shows because the concert venues in question were requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for fans. A number of bars and clubs have adopted the new protocol because the owners say the music industry and the artists demand a safe environment to perform.www.blabbermouth.net
Comments / 356