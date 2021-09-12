IMpower010 Shows Significantly Improved Disease-free Survival for Patients with Resected Stage II to III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Lung cancer patients in England will become the first in Europe to receive a new drug that can stem the growth of tumours. The medication, Sotorasib, will be fast-tracked to NHS patients after it was shown to stop lung cancer growing for seven months in trials. The drug targets the most common cancer-causing genetic mutations in the human body, known as KRAS G12C. Drugmaker Amgen, which has made the new medication, tested its drug in patients with the most common type of lung cancer, called non-small cell cancer. The KRAS gene, which has become known as the “Death Star” mutation...

