Draughn scores program-record 69 in win at Highland Tech

GASTONIA — The Draughn football team needed less than a half to set a new school record for points in a game, scoring touchdowns the first nine times it had the ball Friday. The Wildcats’ 69-34 nonconference road victory over Highland Tech surpassed the former mark of 61 points at Cherryville in 2019. Paced by five total TDs from sophomore running back Nigel Dula, DHS moved past a rough first two games this fall where it totaled 19 points.