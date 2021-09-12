AARP’s Small Dollar, Big Impact grants return to Wyoming
CHEYENNE – AARP Wyoming is offering $1,000 grants to up to 10 nonprofit or ad hoc organizations in the state through its Small Dollar, Big Impact Grant program. The grants will fund selected initiatives that recognize the assets and opportunities of our aging population with projects aimed at enhancing the livability of communities and helping create a better place for community residents to live, work and play.www.wyomingnews.com
