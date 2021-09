Head coach Bronco Mendenhall and the University of Virginia football team brought plenty of energy to their season opener, but UVA fans might have brought even more. After the COVID-19 pandemic kept fans out of the stands in 2020, they relished their return Saturday night, pouring into Scott Stadium to watch the Hoos cruise to a 43-0 victory over the College of William & Mary. Among them were more than 10,000 UVA students, packing the student section and making their presence felt all night, from loud cheers on third down to joyful renditions of the “Good Old Song” when the Hoos scored.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO