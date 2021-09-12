Shamokin man stopped a person driving his stolen truck before officers took him into custody
Shamokin, Pa. —Coal Township Police said when a man called them to report a vehicle being stolen, he could still see it pulling away from his home. According to a report by Matthew Hasuga of the Coal Township Police Department, the man eventually located his truck and forced it to pullover. Hasuga said as officers arrived on scene, Dan Williams, 38, of Shamokin was being held in the backseat of a vehicle.www.northcentralpa.com
Comments / 0