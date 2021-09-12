CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shamokin, PA

Shamokin man stopped a person driving his stolen truck before officers took him into custody

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shamokin, Pa. —Coal Township Police said when a man called them to report a vehicle being stolen, he could still see it pulling away from his home. According to a report by Matthew Hasuga of the Coal Township Police Department, the man eventually located his truck and forced it to pullover. Hasuga said as officers arrived on scene, Dan Williams, 38, of Shamokin was being held in the backseat of a vehicle.

www.northcentralpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coal Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Shamokin, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Shamokin, PA
City
Home, PA
Coal Township, PA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Coal Township Police
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy