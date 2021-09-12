Speaker talks about home and truth

NORTHUMBERLAND — The keynote speaker at the Northumberland Borough’s annual “We Will Remember” 9/11 memorial ceremony in King Street Park in Northumberland spoke of home and of truth on Saturday evening.

John Deppen, a past commander of General John F. Hartranft Camp 15 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, said nearly 3,000 people never came home on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I think in many ways all of us have spent the last 20 years trying to find our way home,” said Deppen, a Northumberland resident and lover of history and heritage. “Home is where we can rest. Home is where we can heal. Home is where we feel safe from the dangers of the world. Sometimes it’s hard to find home through the smoke of falsehoods. It’s hard to find home in the ashes of our preconceived notions. It’s hard to find home in the rubble of the world that once was and will never be again. It’s hard to find home when home doesn’t look the same, or sound the same, or feel the same as it once did.”

The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, resulted in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people in New York City, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The event in Northumberland was run by American Legion Post 44, in conjunction with Northumberland Borough.

Deppen, a past president of the Susquehanna Civil War Round Table and past president of the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library Board of Directors, said Americans are a people of hope.

“We are people of great promise and possibility,” he said. “We are a people of courage and compassion. We are Americans. All of us. May it ever be so.”

Deppen encouraged those in attendance to stand up for truth. He said to shut down those who spread lies and conspiracy theories about what truly happened on Sept. 11, 2001.

“When it comes to what we are here tonight to remember, however, the truth matters; the facts matter,” said Deppen. “Those wild notions are not legitimate alternative theories of the crime. Those are not rational points of view that deserve a place in the public square.”

Those false ideas and theories exacerbate the national trauma, distort history and dishonor the dead, he said.

“We need to say that,” said Deppen. “Out loud. If we cannot say it on this day, of all days, when can we say it?”

Deppen said the epitaph of the nation is not yet written.

“Let us not be its authors,” said Deppen. “Hold fast to the truth about Sept 11, 2001, about your own individual traumas and losses, about all things. All things.”

The truth is a constant northern star, he said.

“The truth may be beautiful or hideous, reassuring or unsettling, hot as fire, or cold as ice, but it is still the truth,” said Deppen. “And come what may, the truth will light our way home.”

Marine Corps veteran Dick Zerbe, who served during the Vietnam War, came to Northumberland County from his home in Maryland this weekend for a class reunion and then attended the ceremony.

“I thought this whole day and the whole night was tremendous,” said Zerbe. “It was a great salute to our country and our fellow Americans.”

The event also featured the St. Louis de Montfort Academy band, based in Herndon, the Shikellamy High School JROTC cadets, and American Legion Commander Gary Persing and Chaplain Harry Gavason. American Legion Past Commander Dick Simpson was master of ceremonies.