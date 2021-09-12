CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Groton, CT

Ten candidates vie for nine Town Council spots in Tuesday's Democratic primary in Groton

tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Sep. 11—GROTON — In a primary Tuesday, Democratic voters will elect nine candidates to appear as the Democratic slate for Town Council in the November municipal election. Ten candidates are vying for the nine spots. They include the five incumbents and four newcomers endorsed by the Groton Democratic Town Committee, as well as Town Councilor Portia Bordelon, who petitioned for the primary after she was not endorsed by Democrats. The party endorsed her for Board of Education and Representative Town Meeting.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Groton, CT
Elections
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Groton, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Groton, CT
Government
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Health And Welfare#Race#Real Estate Brokerage#Local News#Democratic#Board Of Education#Long Term Recovery Funds#Rtm#Community Policing#A Social Worker#City Council
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy