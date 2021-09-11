Rain and cooler days are in the forecast

Be prepared for another dry and warm day across northern California on Friday, but wet and cooler conditions are on the way for your weekend. High pressure will continue to be the main influence on our forecast Friday, and will keep us dry and warm. Skies are clear for the start of your Friday, and we'll stay sunny and a little hazy through the day. Winds are mostly light and out of the northeast this morning, but will pick up out of the south or southwest again this afternoon. Sustained winds out of the south from 10 to 15mph are looking likely, with gusts in the 20 to 25mph range possible Friday afternoon. Temperatures have dipped into the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills overnight, and into the 30's to 40's in our mountain zones Friday morning. High temperatures are projected to top out in the 80's to lower 90's in the valley, and in the mid 70's to mid 80's in the foothills and our mountain areas this afternoon. Humidity will dip into the 17 to 33 percent range this afternoon. Humidity is up and temperatures are below average, but the stronger winds will bring moderate fire danger concerns Friday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO