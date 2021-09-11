CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain and cooler days are in the forecast

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas-: Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 72 degrees. Winds: E 10 mph. A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Sunday: Partly sunny skies with moderate winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 91 degrees. Winds: E 5-15 mph/G20. A 40%...

www.crossroadstoday.com

krcrtv.com

Significantly cooler with rain this weekend

Redding, Calif. — We will continue to see this cooling trend into today and especially this weekend with rain and gusty winds at times. Highs today will be in the upper 80's (Chico) to low 90's (Redding) with little potential for haze and light smoke. There will be an even...
REDDING, CA
thechronicleonline.com

Weather: Significant change on the way, cooler temps, lots of rain

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for much of Oregon. "With the first storm system of the season due to arrive this weekend, we are generally expecting 1-2" of rain in the Willamette Valley from late Friday through late Sunday. 2-3" of rain will likely fall along the coast with locally higher amounts in the Coast Range and Cascades," The NWS Portland said in a TWEET.
PORTLAND, OR
Marin Independent Journal

Cooler weather may bring Bay Area a bit of rain by Sunday

The natural air conditioning that always has been one of the Bay Area’s main selling points will continue to cool off the region through the weekend, and National Weather Service forecasters believe it may also be mixed with a rare late-summer spate of rain. There just won’t be much of...
Mercury News

Cooler weather may bring Bay Area a bit of rain by Sunday

The natural air conditioning that always has been one of the Bay Area’s main selling points will continue to cool off the region through the weekend, and National Weather Service forecasters believe it may also be mixed with a rare late-summer spate of rain. There just won’t be much of...
SAN JOSE, CA
fourstateshomepage.com

Highs in the 90s this weekend; Much cooler with rain next week

Dry and warm weather will persist through the weekend, but it may be a little humid at times. Next week will begin the same way until Monday night, when a cold front approaches the Four States and brings us rain and MUCH cooler temperatures for the middle of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
crossroadstoday.com

Highs warming up over the next few days

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening a few clouds possible otherwise a mostly clear sky. Lows in the low 70s. On Friday, isolated showers possible but mainly a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid 90s. TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and a bit humid. Low 71. Winds Light & Variable. TOMORROW: Partly...
ENVIRONMENT
elkhornmediagroup.com

Rain is in the forecast

PENDLETON – Rain might make the grass at the Pendleton Round-Up slick on Saturday, but it is needed as the Columbia Basin is in either an exceptional or an extreme drought. The National Weather Service predicts between a half-inch and an inch of rain will fall Saturday. The Oregon Department...
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler with showers this weekend

Be prepared for another dry and warm day across northern California on Friday, but wet and cooler conditions are on the way for your weekend. High pressure will continue to be the main influence on our forecast Friday, and will keep us dry and warm. Skies are clear for the start of your Friday, and we'll stay sunny and a little hazy through the day. Winds are mostly light and out of the northeast this morning, but will pick up out of the south or southwest again this afternoon. Sustained winds out of the south from 10 to 15mph are looking likely, with gusts in the 20 to 25mph range possible Friday afternoon. Temperatures have dipped into the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills overnight, and into the 30's to 40's in our mountain zones Friday morning. High temperatures are projected to top out in the 80's to lower 90's in the valley, and in the mid 70's to mid 80's in the foothills and our mountain areas this afternoon. Humidity will dip into the 17 to 33 percent range this afternoon. Humidity is up and temperatures are below average, but the stronger winds will bring moderate fire danger concerns Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
crossroadstoday.com

Sunrise Weather (9/17) Humidity Increasing

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated thunderstorm possible. High: 96. Winds: SE 5 – 10 mph. Rain chance 10% heat index ~ 105. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 73. Winds: SE 10 mph. Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. High: 92. winds: ENE 10 mph. Rain chance 40%. Extended forecast: Sunday...
ENVIRONMENT
Vallejo Times-Herald

Cooler weather may bring Bay Area a bit of rain by Sunday

The natural air conditioning that always has been one of the Bay Area’s main selling points will continue to cool off the region through the weekend, and National Weather Service forecasters believe it may also be mixed with a rare late-summer spate of rain. There just won’t be much of...
ENVIRONMENT

