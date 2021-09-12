Dodgers shut down Danny Duffy after injury setback

Danny Duffy, whom the Dodgers acquired from the Royals earlier this season, might not throw a pitch for Los Angeles. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Left-hander Danny Duffy suffered a setback while throwing a bullpen session on Friday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told The Los Angeles Times’ Mike DiGiovanna (Twitterlinks) and other reporters. The setback is related to Duffy’s left elbow, which is a particularly ominous sign considering that a flexor strain has kept him from pitching since July 16.

As a result, the Dodgers have shut Duffy down from throwing. According to Roberts, “it doesn’t look great” that Duffy will pitch again in 2021: “Outside of any type of miracle, for him to impact us this year, it’s going to be tough.”

Despite Duffy’s injury, the Dodgers still acquired the southpaw from the Royals in a trade on July 29. The thought at the time was that Duffy would be able to pitch by mid-to-late August, although his being moved to the 60-day injured list on Aug. 9 pushed that timetable back to Sept. 18 (based on Duffy’s initial IL placement when he was still a Royal).

This is Duffy’s second IL trip due to a flexor strain this season, with his first absence lasting close to five weeks. It was already looking like Duffy might be used as a multi-inning reliever rather than as a starter for Los Angeles, considering the lack of time remaining to get his arm strength fully ramped up for starting work. Even if Duffy gets healthy enough to resume throwing and the Dodgers did extend their season with a lengthy run into the postseason, it would seem far-fetched that L.A. would devote a postseason roster spot to a pitcher coming off such a long absence.

Since Duffy’s contract is up after the season, it is quite possible his Los Angeles tenure will end without an official pitch thrown in Dodger Blue. Duffy had control over his trade-deadline destiny due to his 10-and-5 rights, and the Southern California native chose to accept a deal to return close to home and chase another World Series ring. The Dodgers gave up only a player to be named later in exchange for Duffy (the Royals kicked in money to cover the approximate $5.4 million remaining in the lefty’s 2021 salary), so the trade ultimately goes down as something of a missed opportunity, rather than a true misfire on the Dodgers’ part.

These elbow injuries will also very likely have an impact on Duffy’s free-agent market, particularly if he has to eventually undergo some kind of procedure to correct his elbow issues. Between the injuries, Duffy had a 2.51 ERA over 61 innings with the Royals this season, though his advanced metrics weren’t impressive.