A man and woman, both from Waseca, are facing felony charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant of the South Central Drug Investigation Unit. Nathan Alan Frye, 35, and Megan Leah Radel, 38, were both charged with felonies last week in Waseca County District Court as a result of an ongoing SCDIU investigation. Frye was charged with third-degree drug sale and Radel was charged with two counts of second-degree drug sale — one within a within a park zone, third-degree sale, third-degree drug possession in a park zone, and fifth-degree drug possession.

WASECA, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO