CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Old Forge, NY

Faith B. Norton, 104, of Old Forge

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLD FORGE, New York (WWNY) - Faith B. Norton, 104, a resident of the Masonic Care Community, Utica, NY, died September 7, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, NY. Faith was born to Victor Barnum and Christine Filer Barnum on April 14, 1917, in Centerville, NY and raised in Phelps, NY. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Rochester and a Master’s Degree in Counseling from Columbia University. Faith was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army Nurse Corp, during World War II, receiving the American Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal. She finished her service in 1947 at the 109th General Hospital at Madigan General Hospital, Ft. Lewis, Washington as charge nurse caring for returning war wounded from the Pacific.

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phelps, NY
City
Lewis, NY
City
Centerville, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Theresa, NY
City
Old Forge, NY
State
Washington State
City
Utica, NY
Utica, NY
Obituaries
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Oakwood Cemetery#Forge#Wwny#104#Columbia University#American#Madigan General Hospital#Syracuse University#Webb Uf School District#Graveside Service
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy