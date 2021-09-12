Faith B. Norton, 104, of Old Forge
OLD FORGE, New York (WWNY) - Faith B. Norton, 104, a resident of the Masonic Care Community, Utica, NY, died September 7, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, NY. Faith was born to Victor Barnum and Christine Filer Barnum on April 14, 1917, in Centerville, NY and raised in Phelps, NY. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Rochester and a Master’s Degree in Counseling from Columbia University. Faith was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army Nurse Corp, during World War II, receiving the American Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal. She finished her service in 1947 at the 109th General Hospital at Madigan General Hospital, Ft. Lewis, Washington as charge nurse caring for returning war wounded from the Pacific.www.wwnytv.com
Comments / 0