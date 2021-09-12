CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

‘Magic: The Gathering’ goes on a ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ adventure

By Samantha Nelson
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 1993, Wizards of the Coast has created a complex cosmology for Magic: The Gathering where numerous worlds with distinct cultures and ecologies are connected by the powerful magic users, dubbed Planeswalkers, that can travel between them. But for its latest set, the company set all of that lore aside to venture into the Forgotten Realms, the most famous campaign setting for the tabletop roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Dungeons & Dragons and Nerds Candy Partner to Offer New Packaging and Exclusive Gameplay

One of the most iconic monsters in the fantasy tabletop roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons is the mimic, a creature that looks like a treasure chest to lure (and ultimately attack) approaching adventurers hoping to loot the goodies inside. Now you can find it on limited-edition packaging for Ferrara Candy Company’s Nerds gummy clusters and theater boxes that will provide fans of the candy a taste of adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Magic: The Gathering Midnight Hunt revealed: New mechanics & Commanders

Magic: The Gathering’s newest set Midnight Hunt takes players back to Innistrad for a wave of classic gothic horror fun. Here’s what you need to know. It’s been a decade since Wizards of the Coast first took players through the dread-filled plane of Innistrad. In our last visit, Innistrad was...
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Magic: The Gathering Delves Into the Spooky Night With Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Magic: The Gathering is officially gearing up for the release of its next set, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, and ahead of the full physical release on September 24th, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to check out what Wizards of the Coast has in store for the return to its spookiest setting. As expected, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt is big on werewolves and their kin, and while there are several new mechanics being introduced in Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, there is one in particular that players will really need to keep an eye on.
HOBBIES
Food & Wine

Nerds Partners with Dungeons & Dragons in a Match Made in '80s Heaven

Limited-edition Nerds candy boxes will offer exclusive, candy-themed D&D campaigns. The '80s were the peak decade for "nerd" culture — and not just because Revenge of the Nerds was a box office success. In 1983, Nerds candy was launched, quickly becoming an iconic brand. And though first released in the '70s, Dungeons & Dragons — often labeled as a "nerdy" game — rose to pop culture prominence around the same time.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R. A. Salvatore
Person
Glenn Jones
pocketgamer.com

Puzzle & Dragons x Duel Masters collab brings free summons and special dungeons in latest update

Puzzle & Dragons collaborates with Duel Masters in the latest update of the puzzle RPG, letting players participate in exclusive collab dungeons throughout the event. Players can now summon mystical creatures for battle from now until September 19th, as well as collect Duel Masters Medals and other awesome first-time clear rewards for a limited time.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

The Final MONSTER HUNTS WEEKLY for DUNGEONS & DRAGONS is Out Now

The Monster Hunts Weekly series of supplements from Vall Syrene are fantastic toolboxes for Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Masters. They offer new creatures, magic items, crafting information, and even basic encounters and adventures. The 31st issue was recently released by Syrene and Maria Gatta and it will sadly be the...
VIDEO GAMES
Mashed

Nerds' Candy Collab Will Transport Dungeons & Dragons Fans To The '80s

If you are a fan of the iconic candy Nerds and are part of the Dungeon & Dragons vortex, then you are going to love this sugary confection's latest collab with this online game. Per a press release, the neon-colored candy and fantasy game from the '80s are partnering up to launch a new limited edition Nerds Gummy Clusters and Rainbow Nerds Theater Box packaging. And D&D fans are going to lose it when they see the new D&D-inspired Nerds characters who have a starring role on the box. But this partnership gets better.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dungeons Dragons#The Gathering#Adventure#Wizards#Planeswalkers#The Forgotten Realms#D D#Tsr#Magic#Wulfgar#Catti Brie#The Walking Dead#Amc#Warhammer 40 000
dotesports.com

All banned and restricted cards in Magic: The Gathering

Wizards of the Coast regularly adjusts what Magic: The Gathering cards players can and can’t use in various formats. The developer bans cards for various reasons. Some cards are banned because they’re “proven to simply be too powerful.” But others might be taken out of a format because their existence plays too great of a role in restricting the game’s meta.
HOBBIES
droidgamers.com

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds Launching Later This Month

If there was an award for mobile games with onerously long titles, Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds would certainly be in the running. The game has been on our list of the most exciting pre-registration games for a while now, but Square Enix has finally revealed a launch date for the free to play RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Just Introduced a Singing Mushroom as a Monster

Dungeons & Dragons will soon encounter their most terrifying monster yet - a singing mushroom. Later this month, Wizards of the Coast is set to release The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a new full-length Dungeons & Dragons campaign set in the Feywild. Several websites are releasing previews of The Wild Beyond the Witchlight ahead of its release, one of which has revealed the return of a "classic" monster. Kotaku revealed that the campestri, an actual singing mushroom, is returning to D&D for the first time since Second Edition. The updated version of the campestris are described as "happy-go-lucky mushroom-like creatures with few cares and worries." The campestris are captivated by music and will actually sing along with anyone who plays music in their vicinity, albeit in an "obnoxiously nasal falsetto." In fact, a campestri can memorize any music it has heard after only a few rounds of practicing it. Campestris also provide some usefulness to their biome, as they consume salty soil and purify it as they move around.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wegotthiscovered.com

Magic: The Gathering Previews For Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Include New Double-Faced Dragon

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt is the newest expansion set for Magic: The Gathering, releasing this month. The latest exclusive preview cards from ComicBook feature an egg that transforms into a dragon and a fun reprint that we haven’t seen since 2011. While the new set focuses primarily on werewolves, these previews reveal surprises for lovers of traditional Magic tropes: summoning dragons and drawing cards! Let’s take a look!
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy