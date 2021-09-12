Shotgun-toting Prince Andrew hosts ‘brazen’ Scotland bash ahead of NYC court date
Prince Andrew is heading into legal battle with guns-a-blazing. The Duke of York was seen at the Queen’s sprawling Balmoral Estate in Scotland, leisurely aiming his shotgun in the air Friday and hobnobbing with international royalty of questionable character, according to reports out of the UK, even as he’s scheduled to face a hearing on sex assault charges in Manhattan Federal Court on Monday.pagesix.com
