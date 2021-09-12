CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shotgun-toting Prince Andrew hosts ‘brazen’ Scotland bash ahead of NYC court date

By Kerry J. Byrne
Page Six
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Andrew is heading into legal battle with guns-a-blazing. The Duke of York was seen at the Queen’s sprawling Balmoral Estate in Scotland, leisurely aiming his shotgun in the air Friday and hobnobbing with international royalty of questionable character, according to reports out of the UK, even as he’s scheduled to face a hearing on sex assault charges in Manhattan Federal Court on Monday.

TheDailyBeast

Why the Queen Will Do Anything to Protect Prince Andrew

For a graphic illustration of the extent and strength of the bond between Queen Elizabeth and her disgraced son Prince Andrew, it is instructive to look at his movements last week, when a civil lawsuit was filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleged that she had been trafficked to and raped by Prince Andrew three times when she was 17.
Best Life

Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew’s Royal Arrogance Is Unmatched. Except by Prince Charles.

Prince Andrew’s confidence in the face of his ever-evolving Jeffrey Epstein legal quagmire is squarely rooted in his overweening sense of privilege. “Everything you hear about Andrew’s personality is true and then some,” one former royal aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, recently told The Daily Beast. “He is the most extraordinarily arrogant man. I have no doubt that he absolutely believes all this will go away and he will be welcomed back into the fold by a grateful public. There is no self-doubt there at all.”
The Independent

Sarah Ferguson says she will stay committed to Prince Andrew ‘no matter what’

Sarah Ferguson says she has “kept my commitment” to her former husband the Duke of York.Speaking to local press on a trip to Poland last week, the duchess said that her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986 was one of the best days of her life.“When you make that commitment, you decide to marry a prince,” the 61-year-old told Polsat News. “And I fell in love with him. He was a sailor, he is still. He was a helicopter pilot and was also a prince.“I kept my commitment, no matter what. People said: you got divorced. They don’t know how...
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Andrew Served With Papers, His Lawyers Plan to Boycott?

British royal family news shows that on Thursday the lawyers for Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accuses Prince Andrew of rape, told The Sun that they served Prince Andrew with a writ. Within hours Andrew’s lawyers fired back that, “the papers were not properly served and plan to boycott Monday’s court hearing,” according to The Sun.
homenewshere.com

British royal family hit by two scandals in one week

While a US court will hold a pretrial hearing filed by one of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers against Prince Andrew, a charity under Prince Charles is reportedly under investigation after a UK newspaper reported that a Russian banker had tried to donate a six-figure sum to the future king's foundation. CNN's Max Foster reports.
The Independent

Prince Andrew and Fergie: What kind of relationship do the couple have now?

The Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson have been divorced for 25 years, but they remain close friends and co-parents to their daughters, Princess Beatrice, 33, and Princes Eugenie, 31.Prince Andrew and Ferguson have continued to live together in the duke’s home in Windsor. They also frequently go on holiday.On Wednesday, Ferguson told local newspapers in Poland that she will remain committed to the duke “no matter what”, and that their wedding in 1986 was one of the best days of her life.“Divorce is one thing, but my heart is my oath, my obligation,” she said.It comes as the Queen...
CBS 58

Prince Andrew served with legal papers for sex abuse lawsuit, Virginia Giuffre's lawyers claim

(CNN) -- Lawyers for a woman who has accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse say they have served the senior British royal with legal papers for a lawsuit. Prince Andrew is being sued in New York by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says he had sex with her when she was 17. Andrew has denied similar allegations from Giuffre in the past. Giuffre has launched a civil case seeking damages, but the lawsuit can't proceed until the papers are served.
Effingham Radio

Royal Tea: Prince Andrew Served + Private Look at Royal Life + More

Prince Andrew has apparently been served. On Friday, an affidavit arrived in New York federal court, showing that a process server in London went to Andrew’s residence at Windsor Castle on August 27th to deliver documents from Virginia Roberts Giuffre‘s sex abuse suit, and left them with a police officer on duty.
The Independent

US judge tells Prince Andrew’s lawyers they’re making Epstein-linked abuse case ‘more complicated’ than it needs to be

An American judge has told Prince Andrew’s lawyers they’re making his legal service in a sexual abuse lawsuit far more “complicated” than necessary.US District Judge Lewis Kaplan made the comment at a Monday hearing by telephone, during which the Duke of York’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, disputed that the royal had been validly served a court summons.A lawyer for the plaintiff, Virginia Giuffre, argued that the service was in fact valid, and Judge Kaplan offered to order “alternative service” through other channels within a week. The two sides then argued over whether that was necessary, and the judge appeared to...
Telegraph

Princes Andrew and Harry to reunite with Royal family for Duke of Edinburgh television tribute

The full Royal family is to reunite to honour the late Duke of Edinburgh, as the Duke of York and Duke of Sussex return to the fold for a television tribute. The BBC programme, originally commissioned to celebrate the Duke’s 100th birthday, will see all of his children and adult grandchildren share their “personal thoughts and reflections” in what is described as “a historic tribute”.
