There’s a lot Bryan Harsin has to do to really climb the rankings of Auburn football. Through two games and two wins, it is so far so good for the former Boise State coach. With Penn State on the road this Saturday, it’s the first real challenge for the first-year head coach before SEC even begins. Auburn legend and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley already signed off on Harsin taking over the program.

AUBURN, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO