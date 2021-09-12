Air Force tops Navy 23-3 on day of rememberance

EDWARDSVILLE – Air Force came up short in overtime minutes, falling to the SIUE Cougars, 3-2, in the 98th minute. The Falcons (0-3), who opened the season on a three-match road stint, will return to the home pitch where they have a .833 win-percentage over the last four seasons. SIUE earned their first win of the 2021 campaign, they are now 1-1-1. Senior midfielder Tristan Trager was the first to light the scoreboard in the 22nd minute. Sophomore forward Thaddaeus Dewing flicked the ball to Trager from within the penalty box where Trager took his first attempt, but it was blocked by a defender; however, the deflection returned to sender and Trager finished to left side. The goal marked Trager's first this season.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 13 DAYS AGO