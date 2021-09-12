CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State vs. Portland State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington State Cougars need a victory to reach .500, and so far things are looking up. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Portland State Vikings 37-10 three quarters in. QB Jayden de Laura has led the way so far for Washington State, as he has passed for two TDs and 229 yards on 21 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

