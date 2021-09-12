The CFL’s Banjo Bowl saw a brawl en route to a 33-9 Blue Bombers win

The final score of Friday night’s game between Palmerton and Jim Thorpe was up in the air until the very end. With 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter and with the Bombers at the JT 45-yard line and trailing 17-14, quarterback Matt Machalik fired a pass toward the end zone. The ball was in the hands of the Bombers receiver at the two-yard line, but the ball was juggled up and onto the shoulder of Olympians’ safety Matthew Stauffer, where he snatched it and sealed the victory for the Olympians.

PALMERTON, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO