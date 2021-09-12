CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The CFL’s Banjo Bowl saw a brawl en route to a 33-9 Blue Bombers win

By Andrew Bucholtz
thecomeback.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the Canadian Football League’s most famous games each year is the rematch of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers-Saskatchewan Roughriders Labour Day Classic in Winnipeg the following week, a game typically called The Banjo Bowl. Why’s it called the Banjo Bowl? Well, that nomenclature dates back to former Blue Bombers’ kicker Troy Westwood saying in 2003 that people from Saskatchewan were a bunch of “banjo-picking inbreds,” then later partly apologizing with “I was wrong to make such a statement and I’d like to apologize. The vast majority of people from Saskatchewan have no idea how to play the banjo.”

