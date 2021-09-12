CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A&M vs Colorado postgame breakdown: Survive and advance

By Jeff Tarpley
Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M lived up to the motto of the late Jim Valvano..."survive and advance" with a 10-7 win over unranked Colorado. It's the type of win that you see basketball teams manage in the NCAA tournament when everything seems to be going against them in terms of their quality of play and an underdog stepping up and making things more difficult than they should have been on the surface. You win games like this on guts and guile and by being able to make one more play down the stretch (as Jimbo Fisher put it) to hold off the challenger and eventually come away with the win.

Texas A&M vs. Colorado score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS A&M -- Calzada evades pressure from Colorado and delivers a STRIKE to Isaiah Spiller in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown. Aggies now lead 9-7 with an extra point to make this a field goal game. That 57 minutes of football before Texas A&M found the end zone, and 57 minutes of football before the Texas A&M had a lead in this game. Now 10-7 Aggies.
By The Numbers: Texas A&M 10, Colorado 7

875 - Jimbo Fisher’s winning percentage at Texas A&M against teams not ranked #1 or #2 nationally. He’s 28-4 in those games and 26-2 (.929) against teams ranked outside the top 8 at the time the Aggies played them. 0 - Interceptions thrown by A&M quarterbacks Haynes King and Zach...
Texas A&M football: What Haynes King injury means for Aggies, Zach Calzada

Although Texas A&M escaped Denver over the weekend with a gritty 10-7 win over Colorado, the Aggies did not come out of the game unscathed. Redshirt freshman starting quarterback Haynes King suffered a broken leg in the first half against the Buffaloes and is out indefinitely, meaning coach Jimbo Fisher and Co. must turn to redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada as the new starter.
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
USC Football: Top 3 candidates to replace the fired Clay Helton

It never seemed like it would actually happen, but the USC football program has finally let go of head coach Clay Helton. It has been speculated about almost since the day that Helton was hired because it did not seem like USC went out and got the best coach that they could and settled yet again for another assistant.
Report: 'Top Choice' Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
Ryan Day 'Chewed Out' 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
Penn State's James Franklin on USC HC Opening: 'Energy and Focus' Is on Auburn Game

Penn State head football coach James Franklin did not confirm any potential interest in the head coaching vacancy at USC on Tuesday. According to Audrey Snyder of The Athletic, Franklin said he plans to speak with the Penn State leadership council about rumors and speculation linking him to the USC job. Snyder also said Franklin's "energy and focus" are on Saturday's game against No. 22 Auburn.
James Franklin explains why it has been hard to evaluate Auburn tape

James Franklin is trying to get ready for a big matchup this week when Auburn comes to town, and national attention is headed toward Beaver Stadium in the way of ESPN’s “College GameDay.” But Auburn’s previous opponents this season are making that difficult. The Tigers have knocked off Akron, 60-10,...
What Georgia's Kirby Smart said about facing Shane Beamer, South Carolina

One of Shane Beamer’s biggest career steps came at Georgia. He helped the Bulldogs elevate to a national power at the beginning of the Kirby Smart era. A few years and a couple of stops later, the rising Beamer stands on the opposite sideline as South Carolina’s head coach. He will lead his program into Athens on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN), and both schools have opened the season 2-0.
