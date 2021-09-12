A&M vs Colorado postgame breakdown: Survive and advance

Texas A&M lived up to the motto of the late Jim Valvano..."survive and advance" with a 10-7 win over unranked Colorado. It's the type of win that you see basketball teams manage in the NCAA tournament when everything seems to be going against them in terms of their quality of play and an underdog stepping up and making things more difficult than they should have been on the surface. You win games like this on guts and guile and by being able to make one more play down the stretch (as Jimbo Fisher put it) to hold off the challenger and eventually come away with the win.