Collin's Corner: Halftime thoughts (OU vs. WCU)

By Collin Kennedy
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the break, Oklahoma leads Western Carolina 45-0. Here are some thoughts and takeaways from the first half of action. - I wrote in the pregame betting numbers piece I expected Eric Gray to get his fair share of action when the starters were in. It doesn't take a genius to predict this, though, as the Sooners needed to get their star Tennessee transfer going. Even though it's against lesser competition, there's something to be said for finding some momentum at the running back position. At the break, with 74 yards and a 8.2 yards per carry average, Gray is giving a glimpse of what he should provide moving forward.

247sports.com

