LIVESTREAMING::Michigan vs WashingtonLive @Stream Free Reddit 2021 TV
One of the most fascinating nonconference matchups of the 2021 college football season takes place in Week 2. Defending Pac-12 North champion Washington will travel to the Big House to take on Michigan in yet another high-profile battle between the Pac-12 and the Big Ten. Adding to the intrigue is the setting of Michigan Stadium at night, as this will be just the 10th time Michigan has played a home game under the lights in the iconic stadium.www.thepress.net
Comments / 0